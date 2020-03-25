"Defending Jacob": Apple TV+, Chris Evans Series Unearths Trailer

Created and written by showrunner Mark Bomback (Planet of the Apes, The Wolverine) and originally announced in Fall 2018, Apple TV+'s limited series based on William Landay's bestselling 2012 novel Defending Jacob now has an official trailer – a month before its April 24 premiere. Oscar-nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game, Jack Ryan) is set to direct and executive produce the series about a father (Chris Evans) dealing with the accusation that his son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is a 14-year-old murderer.

Starring Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame), Michelle Dockery (Godless), Jaeden Martell (Masters of Sex), Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale, 24), Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, First Man), Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Counterpart), and Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless, American Gods), here's a look at the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Defending Jacob:

Defending Jacob comes from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Bomback, Evans, and Tyldum will executive produce alongside Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman.

Originally published in January 2012 by Random House, here's an overview of Landay's novel:

Andy Barber has been an assistant district attorney for two decades. He is respected. Admired in the courtroom. Happy at home with the loves of his life: his wife, Laurie, and their teenage son, Jacob. Then Andy's quiet suburb is stunned by a shocking crime: a young boy stabbed to death in a leafy park. And an even greater shock: The accused is Andy's own son—shy, awkward, mysterious Jacob. Andy believes in Jacob's innocence. Any parent would. But the pressure mounts. Damning evidence. Doubt. A faltering marriage. The neighbors' contempt. A murder trial that threatens to obliterate Andy's family. It is the ultimate test for any parent: How far would you go to protect your child? It is a test of devotion. A test of how well a parent can know a child. For Andy Barber, a man with an iron will and a dark secret, it is a test of guilt and innocence in the deepest sense. How far would you go?