Dark Horse Makes All Comics Returnable For 3 Months, Reduces Schedule

Dark Horse has released their plans regarding the current coronavirus pandemic to comic book retailers. With Diamond closing doors to new product and Dark Horse's printer in Canada also closing its doors, in an address titled 'Committed to Helping Support Your Business', Dark Horse Comics CEO Mike Richardson states,

We hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. As I write this, the Coronavirus continues to threaten the health of our families and communities. With distributors shutting down or reducing capacity, retailers and printers closing their doors, and increasingly stringent government rules, it has become challenging to conduct business as usual. We know this has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone.

It is important that you know Dark Horse is committed to helping support your business through this trying time. It seems that market conditions change on a daily basis, which makes formulating a response difficult. While the details are still being worked out, here are our initial action items:

We will immediately reduce our monthly output of both comics and graphic novels for the coming months.

Dark Horse will indefinitely offer 90-day fully returnable terms (affidavit) on all periodicals on Final Order Cut-off corresponding to the weekly on-sale dates.

Dark Horse will continue to explore a variety of options intended to help our retail partners. Updates will be coming.

I've been in this business for a long time and witnessed our industry weather many storms. This new threat takes us all into uncharted territory, but we will do our best to help you through it.