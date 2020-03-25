Chucky is Scarred and Wants Revenge with Mezco

Mezco continues to please horror fans as they continue to build their Designer Series. We recently saw Pennywise get his own talking Mega Scale from IT: Chapter 2. This time Chucky from Bride of Chucky is back with a new Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale figure. He clocks in at 15" which is pretty big for a collectible and he comes in a specialized windowed package. He will have 11 points of articulation and features a new scarred face design on him. To make this more intense for horror fans, the figure will include 7 horrific phrases from the film that will surely be loved by fans. The doll with feature glass eyes and a plastic knife that you might want to take away until you know he isn't cursed.

The Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale Bride of Chucky: Talking Scarred Chucky is priced at $98. He is expected to play once again between August and October 2020, and pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here.

"Go ahead and shoot! I'll be back! I ALWAYS come back!… But dying is such a bitch."

MDS MEGA SCALE Bride of Chucky: Talking Scarred Chucky

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Back by popular demand!

How do you make a fifteen inch tall homicidal doll containing the soul of a serial killer even more terrifying? Make it talk!

The star of five CHILD'S PLAY films, our Chucky figure features real cloth Good Guys clothing, eleven points of articulation and his trademark orange hair. Chattering seven spine-chilling phrases pulled directly from the films, this Chucky is guaranteed to thrill.

Chucky features realistic glass-like eyes, and a (plastic) knife that he is sure to use for no good. Each Chucky comes packaged in his own collector-friendly, film-inspired window box.