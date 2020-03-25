Buy Comic Shop Gift Cards Now, Get Heavy and Hundred Wolves From Vault

Bleeding Cool understands that there have been many top-levels discussions in the comic book industry over what to do next, what with distributors no longer taking new content, printers closing doors and shops shutting up… shop. While the bigwigs chinwag, Vault Comics has decided to do something unilaterally. By stating that comic book readers who buy gift cards at their local comic book shop, at a time when retailers need the cashflow most, will be eligible to receive the launch issues of their new series Heavy #1 by Max Bemis & Eryk Donovan and Hundred Wolves #1 by Myke Cole & Tony Akins, months ahead of when they were planned to have been published. Here is what interested readers have to do:

Call, email, or reach out via social media to your local comic book retailer. Purchase a gift card from them for any amount. Submit any proof of purchase, along with the local comic shop you purchased your gift card, here: Vault Comics will send participants an email containing free, advanced, digital copies of HEAVY #1 by Max Bemis & Eryk Donovan, and HUNDRED WOLVES #1 by Myke Cole & Tony Akins. If you like the two issues, add them to your subscription list at your local comic shop.

Vault strongly emphasizes that participants should obey any shelter-in-place mandates that may be active in their areas. They strongly encourage participants to call, email, or reach out to their local retailers via social media to purchase these cards. And not put anyone's health at risk. Here are the solicitations:

HEAVY #1

Writer: Max Bemis

Artist: Eryk Donovan

Colorist: Cris Peter

Letterer: Taylor Esposito

Designer: Tim Daniel Bill may be dead, but he's got a job to do.

Welcome to the Big Wait, where folks who do't quite make the cut go to work off their debt. Everyone in the Wait's got a job. Bill is a Heavy, whose job is policing the multiverse, making sure bad eggs get what's coming to them. He's on track to earn his Climb and reunite with the woman he loves… until he meets his new partner: the worst dude of all time.

Heavy is The Punisher for neurotics; Inception for the impatient; Preacher for… well, it's a lot like Preacher. Max Bemis and Eryk Donovan bring you a story about the existential purpose of dumb boys with big guns.

HUNDRED WOLVES #1

Writer: Myke Cole

Artist: Tony Akins

Colorist: Vladimir Popov

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Designer: Tim Daniel The Hundred Wolves are bloody-handed terrors of the steppe. Andrei and Oksana have left the Cossack band to raise their daughter on a farm they hold from the noble Count Ostoja, but the raiding life isn't done with them. Both the Hundred Wolves and the couple's new liege lord wish to employ their deadly skills-and neither will take no for an answer. From celebrated author Myke Cole (The Sacred Throne Trilogy, The Shadow Ops Trilogy) and venerable artist Tony Akins (Fables, Hellblazer, Wonder Woman) comes a story of war and family, blending historical fiction with a touch of fantasy.

I wonder if there are any other publishers who might see inspiration in Vault's plan? You can catch up with Bleeding Cool's comprehensive coronavirus comic industry coverage here.