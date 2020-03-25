"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 7 Preview: Classic Case of "Whohasdunthis"?

After an episode of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine that saw Jake (Andy Samberg) reunite with Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) for one last… anti-heist? While Terry (Terry Crews) obsessed over making Holt's (Andre Braugher) return just right, Amy (Melissa Fumero), Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) engaged in a few rounds of "Game of Vending Machines."

So what better time for a glitter bomb mystery that turns into an homage-of-sorts to Knives Out?

So with this week's episode "Dillman," Jake and the rest of "The Nine-Nine" (and us, in the first preview clip) are introduced to the man (J.K. Simmons) whose name is honored in the episode title – a man who even impresses Holt. In the second clip, Jake finds himself the focus of Dillman's accusations – but wasn't he the potential victim?

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 7, episode 9 "Dillman": When a prank goes disastrously awry, things at the Nine-Nine take a distinctly Agatha Christie turn.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. After Capt. Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) demotion to patrolman at the end of season six, the squad's world is turned upside down. Rounding out the ensemble is the newly promoted Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a muscle-bound human mountain who loves nothing more than his three little daughters, except for a fresh carton of full-fat yogurt. The man loves yogurt. Reporting to him is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), a consummate rule follower with a weak spot for dork dancing and her husband, Jake. The other detectives in the squad include Jake's best friend and human puppy dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers are their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.