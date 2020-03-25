'Bloodshot': Watch the First 9 Minutes For Free Right Now

Bloodshot was only in theaters for three days before they all started shutting down because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Because of that, the film has been made available for all to watch at home via VOD streaming. So, if you are so inclined you can watch Bloodshot from your couch as you read this article! I have not seen the film yet, but plan on watching it this week. To get us all excited, Sony Pictures has posted the first 9 minutes of so from the film online to enjoy for free. You can check it out below:

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not – but he's on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pierce, Lamorne Morris, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is available to rent or own on VOD streaming services right now.