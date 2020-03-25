Back to the Future is Back With Statues from Factory Entertainment

If you're going to travel to the future or hell even the past you mind as well do it in style. Doctor Brown knows exactly what I mean as Back to the Future's iconic ride the Delorean returns once again. Factory Entertainment is bringing not one but two statues to the present that fans can get excited about. The first one is kind of wacky as Biff and his band of goons learns their lesson with being bullies. After a happy manure accident, Marty McFly escapes and this statue is here to commemorate that classic getaway. With the 50's styles car and the manure all over it, you can enhance your office or collectible with this piece, let's just be happy this statue isn't scented. Of course, you can not have Back to the Future action without a Delorean and you get it with this moving statue. We get a Mark II of the time machine as the food processor engine is attached on the back, something we see in Part II. These hand painted and nicely designed collectibles can add a new futuristic feel to your collection.

Each Back to the Future Statues is priced at $49.99 each. I feel like the Manure statue will not be as popular as the Delorean but fans out there might be into it. Pre-orders for the Delorean are here and the Biff Manure Accident here.

When this baby hits 88mph….

Delorean Time Machine (Premium Motion) Statue by Factory Entertainment

ABOUT THIS STATUE

"The way I see it, if you're gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?."

It may not hit 88mph, but our Limited Edition Premium Motion format statue really does move! The integrated, non-electronic motion feature brings the piece to life. A hand painted and detailed version of the time machine seen in the 1st Back to The Future movie, each statue is 7" long and comes packaged in a full color presentation box.

Manure Truck Accident (Premium Motion) Statue by Factory Entertainment

ABOUT THIS STATUE

"Manure! I HATE Manure!"

Throughout history members of the Tannen family have an almost preternatural ability to get closely acquainted with manure after an interaction with Marty McFly. This premium motion statue captures the first encounter when Biff's convertible is filled to the brim, covering its occupants, after a chase around the Courthouse Square. Measuring 7" long this whimsical piece makes the ideal addition to any Back To the Future collection. Crafted in solid polystone it is mounted on a Back to the Future branded base.