AWA Studios Launches Digital Version of Comics With WEBTOON

AWA Studios announced a free digital version of their comic titles this week. The inaugural title is The Resistance, the company's flagship title by J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Deodato Jr. The comic will be available to read on the publisher's website and on WEBTOON and Tapas.

AWA are converting their comics into a vertical reading format to make it easy to read on computers, tablets and phones. In their statement, they said that digital serialization is one wa to get the comics to readers during the comics industry shutdown in the coronavirus pandemic.

"First of all, we hope everyone reading this is staying safe and healthy during these uncertain times. We understand that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the comic industry and want to work with our fellow publishers, retailer community, and fans to find a way to ensure that readers will still have access to new and exciting comics over the coming months.

As part of this goal, we want to provide retailers and readers the opportunity to easily access and read our stories by fast-tracking an upcoming initiative we had planned for next month. We are releasing The Resistance #1 digitally in an innovative vertical scrolling format (similar to WEBTOON or Tapas), for free on our website and across the web.

Given the timeliness of the story and the limited access to get the physical copy at retail due to COVID- 19, J. Michael Straczynski & Mike Deodato Jr.'s The Resistance #1 will be the first of our stories to premiere in this new format, beginning with Part One this week. We are working to convert other AWA comics into a vertical scrolling format and will update you on their releases as they are available.

With large portions of readers unable to visit their local comic book shops, we encourage any and all retailers to embed these links on their website to help maintain interest in our series until everyone can resume regular business. We believe these efforts will have a positive impact on future sales, and hope retailers will take us up on this free marketing opportunity. We've also seen a large portion of our audience reading The Resistance on substandard pirate websites (over 10,000 views so far), and hope to give these viewers a superior free reading experience on mobile and desktop."

Starting Wednesday, Part 1 of The Resistance will be available at the AWA website, WEBTOON and Tapas.

<iframe width="560" height="560" src="https://awastudios.net/comic/the-resistance-1/?is_embed=1" frameborder="0"></iframe>