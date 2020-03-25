"Angry Birds: Summer Madness": Netflix Nabs New Animated Series

While the "Angry Birds" franchise has been doing more than fine for itself in theaters, Cake and Rovio Entertainment are teaming up once again to bring the story of Red, Bomb, and Chuck to the streaming screens of Netflix in Angry Birds: Summer Madness. Our trio are tweens in the middle of a summer camp experience – an experience that will be made all-the-more "interesting" by the mayhem-causing Pigs on the opposite side of the lake.

"Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds' first foray into a long-form series. We're delighted to continue our partnership with Cake and can't wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix." – Ville Heijari, CMO, Rovio

Here's a look at an official image from and overview – set to debut 40, 11-minute episodes some time in 2021:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness takes its cue from the humor and tone of The Angry Birds Movie franchise while revealing a fresh new look. The series sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible!

The Netflix series is the latest collaboration between Cake and Rovio, which also includes the international distribution rights to Rovio's expanding library of non-dialogue shorts.

"Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we're excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever." – Curtis Lelash, Director of Original Animated Series, Netflix