A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)

Immortal Hulk #33 by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, Nick Pittarra and Paul Mounts goes back inside the Hulk, dealing with the world invasion by Xemnu and a very specific internal invasion of the Hulk, to celebrate what would have been Incredible Hulk issue #750 if it hadn't kept relaunching. But, as ever, Hulk will out. But it will take another dive into the Hulk's past to the Peter David and Dale Keown days. Looking inside the mindscape of what Bruce Banner has become.

With a variety of Hulks on display, but no way out for any of them. Until there is. And we get a different transformation than usual.

Which does bring back some other memories…

Leaving a few bits of himself behind.

Betty remembers… well, she was on the bike at the time.

And also giving us a four-page non-pull out splash for the 750th issue. Marvel didn't pony up for the pullout, but we can stitch two digital pages together like anyone…

IMMORTAL HULK #33

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

• Celebrating 750 ISSUES of the INCREDIBLE H%LKTM! Something is wrong. Something has compromised the simulacrum.

• EXTRA-SIZE HULK-SM&SHING ACTIONTM! Banner is refusing to yield. Something is wrong.

• PL#S! ENTER – THE THOUGHTFUL MAN! Something is wrong. Something is wrong. Something is wrong.

