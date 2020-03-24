"Wonder Woman": Ann Bembi's Artwork Featured in Gallery

Wonder Woman is one of the most inspirational figures in comics. Artist Ann Bembi painted a couple of portraits of the iconic superheroine from the DC Extended Universe. The New York-based Bottleneck Gallery plans to release two Wonder Woman prints. The first captures Gadot in her classic red, white and blue costume from the 2017 film. The second Diana of Themyscira in her shimmering Golden Eagle armor she dons in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

Bembi has two versions of each print she plans to sell. The first is a regular fine art giclée, while the second is captured on foil paper. Both are on sale today on the gallery's site. Based on the William Moulton Marston comic, the 2017 Warner Bros. hit grossed $412 million domestically and $821 million globally at the box office.

Wonder Woman's DCEU Origins

Gadot was introduced as the character in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and she also appeared in 2018's Justice League. Her solo film primarily took place during the events of World War I.

Patty Jenkins returns to direct the upcoming sequel. Co-writing are David Callaham and Geoff Johns. Gadot reprises her role as the title character. Also returning is Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta and Robin Wright as Antiope. Joining them are Pedro Pascal as Max Lord and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah.

Wonder Woman squares off against the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Wonder Woman 1984 looks to pick up after Birds of Prey's (2020) underwhelming box office performance. Despite the coronavirus outbreak suspending numerous productions on television and film globally and delayed releases. Major films like MGM's No Time to Die, Universal's Fast and Furious 9, and rival Marvel's Black Widow seeing delays and theaters shuttering due to the outbreak.

Warner Bros delays Wonder Woman 1984's release from June 5 to August 14.