"Wonder Woman 1984" Delayed to August, "In the Heights" & More Delayed

We all knew it was only a matter of time but it looks like some more movies have been delayed. Despite rumors circulated last week that Warner Bros. was thinking of moving Wonder Woman 1984 directly to streaming, which they weren't ever going to do for the record, according to Deadline it does appear that they are delaying the movie. Unlike other big movies that have been delayed like Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 already has a new release date of August 14th. This is the smallest delay that any big production has seen so far. No Time To Die got a new release date but it moved from April to November while F9 delayed a full year. Warner Bros. appears to be banking on the fact that things will be more or less normal by August which is an interesting bet. We'll have to see if any other productions start to fill out the notoriously dead August month with their delayed releases.

"When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then," said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement today.

Other delayed Warner Bros. productions were not as lucky as Wonder Woman 1984 when it comes to immediately getting a new release date. In the Heights, the John Chu directed and Lin Manuel Miranda written musical was set to open on June 26th has been delayed and doesn't have a release date. Neither does the animated reboot of Scooby-Doo Scoob! which was set to open on May 15th. A new horror movie from James Wan was originally supposed to open on August 14th, the date snagged by Wonder Woman 1984, and doesn't have a release date. At the moment, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is keeping its July 17th release date once again showing that Warner Bros. is hoping things will be under control by then.

As always these things continue to develop at a very fast pace so we'll keep you updated with any further details or details for new release dates. Also, and while we know there are bigger things going on, this writer is still really really hoping that Wonder Woman 1984 doesn't suck.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on August 14, 2020.