Watch Meghan Hetrick Creating Red Sonja, Vampirella, Sacred Six Covers

We love a good process breakdown for the covers of Meghan Hetrick. And here we have three for Dynamite Entertainment. When or even whether the comics will see the light of day, we don't yet know. But here we go.

SACRED SIX #1

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Gabriel Ibarra (A) Jae Lee

Spinning out of the current hit series, VAMPIRELLA!

Four women are lured to rural Georgia as part of a mysterious scheme to defend an impoverished farming town which finds itself under siege by zealots. But this isn't just any impoverished farming town, and these aren't just any four women. The all-new Draculina, Pantha, Nyx, and Chastity have been brought together in Ashthorne in an effort to avert all-out war against nearby Sacred, Georgia. But Ashthorne has a deadly secret, Sacred has a deadly purpose, and lurking in the shadows is Lilith, the immortal sorceress and mother to Vampirella. Written by Vampirella's own Christopher Priest, drawn by Gabriel Ibarra in his mainstream debut, and featuring a special contribution by superstar Jae Lee.In Shops: May 27, 2020 SRP: $3.99

SACRED SIX #2

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Gabriel Ibarra (A) Jae Lee

"Numerology" Two: The enigmatic dark council known as The Six seeks to radicalize the peaceful vampires of Ashthorne while adversaries become unlikely allies as the crisis of missing human children threatens both human and supernatural residents alike. Lilith of Drakulon presses forward with her own mysterious agenda, recruiting the half-vampire Chastity and the all-new Draculina to help her achieve it. Meanwhile, Nyx, daughter of the mad god Chaos, huntsLilith for revenge while Pantha forges an uneasy truce with the City of Sacred's guardian as time runs out to find the missing boys.In Shops: Jun 24, 2020 SRP: $3.99

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Jonathan Lau

With the fate of all things hanging in the balance, the evil necromancer Kulan Gath must be resurrected — but can it be done without sacrificing another human being? Sonja and Chastity consult another sorcerer to find a way, but with Evil Ernie, Purgatori, and Jade all chasing after Sonja and the source of Gath's power, there's little time to set things right. The Age of Chaos continues! In Shops: Apr 15, 2020

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA #10

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Giovanni Timpano

FLIGHT PLAN, PART 2: In the aftermath of the tragic plane crash that changed Vampirella's life, Vampi's enemies revel in their triumph while she hits emotional rock bottom, having lost the life she'd built as "Ella Normandy." This leads to Vampi seeking help from two unexpected sources: a trauma specialist working with the airline, and, ultimately, the real enemy who's been out to destroy her.In Shops: Apr 15, 2020

SRP: $3.99