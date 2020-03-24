Watch a Clip Form IFC Midnight Cult Thriller 'The Other Lamb'

The Other Lamb is releasing onto VOD streaming services next Friday on April 3rd. The film is about the insular nature of living inside of a cult. With docu-series galore on this subject proliferating services like Netflix and such, this is a very timely release as well. Also- it looks really well-made. Director Malgorzata Szumowska has a hell of an eye for dramatic storytelling, as you can see in the clip from the film below.

For her entire life, the cult she was born into has been all that teenage Selah (Raffey Cassidy) has known. Along with a band of similarly cloistered young women she lives seemingly unstuck in time, cut off from modern society in a remote forest commune presided over by a man called Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), a controlling, messiah-like figure with a frightening dark side. But when her insular world is rocked by a series of nightmarish visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about her existence—including her allegiance to the increasingly dangerous Shepherd. Awash in images of primal, dreamlike dread, this provocative fable is a haunting vision of adolescent awakening and revolt. The Other Lamb is directed by Malgorzata Szumowska.

The Other Lamb, starring Michiel Huisman, Raffey Cassidy, Denise Gough, Kelly Campbell, Eve Connolly & Isabelle Connolly hits select theaters (maybe) and VOD streaming on April 3rd, next Friday.