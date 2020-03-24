Universal Studios Orlando Coronavirus Update, Closure Through April 19

Universal Studios Orlando has issued an update concerning the operations of Universal Orlando Resort, including their theme parks and Universal CityWalk, as a result of the Coronavirus crisis. The theme parks including Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay will remain closed through April 19 according to the current statement. The Universal Studios theme parks feature attractions based on franchises such as Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Transformers, Fast & Furious and others. The company's statement reads:

We know Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted many parts of your life – including your travel and vacation plans and we will be eager to welcome you back to our theme parks and destinations when the time comes. For now, we must make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and we will continue to take guidance from health agencies and government officials. This means we are extending the closure of Universal Studios Orlando Resort through April 19. This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk. The Universal Studios Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. You can continue to check here for updates. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and your family.

On the subject of refunds for already-purchased tickets, Universal Orlando Resort states in part:

Unexpired single-day tickets that have already been purchased will be valid on any day for 365 days from the purchase date. Unexpired multi-day tickets that have already been purchased will also be valid for first use on any day from 365 days from purchase – but, as always, must be used within seven days of first use. If you cannot travel during this time, you can apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward a new purchase. Ticket purchases, hotel reservations and packages purchased between March 4 and May 1 qualify for our Stress-Free booking policy, which means they may be modified or canceled with no fee at least 24 hours prior to arrival.

Universal Studios Orlando's statement concludes, "As we continue to monitor the evolving situation with COVID-19, Universal Orlando is cancelling its Grad Bash event scheduled for Friday, April 3. At this time, all other event dates – April 17, 18, 24 and 25 – are still scheduled to occur."