So by now, fans of AMC's The Walking Dead have come to terms with the fact that Danai Gurira's Michonne will no longer be a part of our weekly lives – but "What We Become" gave both the actor and the character a final episode worthy of what they brought to the Walking Dead universe.

Now, since you've seen the episode by now (spoilers) then you know that Michonne got her hands on Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) boots and phone – and now she's on her way to see if her instincts ring true. Of course, the safe assumption would be that she's joining Lincoln in the upcoming-ish Walking Dead film trilogy (safe bet)… but until we get the official "official," it's all just speculation (grrrr).

But that's "crystal ball"-future stuff – back in the here-n-now, Lincoln is making his feelings known about the time he spent with Gurira on the long-running series. Wishing his former/future (???) co-star the best of everything, the following clip is a fascinating mash-up of The Beatles, Coolio, and a self-deprecating confession about the the first day of filming with her.

Here's your look at Lincoln's message to Gurira – and we're going to go ahead and say it: as funny and heartfelt as his message is, he won't be taking "Weird Al" Yankovic's crown as "satire song god" any time soon – but he meant well.

Plus he's Rick F'N Grimes… he gets a pass…

Take a look at the official promo and preview images for this Sunday's "Look at the Flowers" – and again, I would strongly suggest that Judith (Cailey Fleming) and all of the others kids in the remaining communities stay as far away from Carol – and her cookies – as possible:

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 14 "Look at the Flowers": Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.

