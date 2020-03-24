To say that last week's episode of NBC's This Is Us had fans debating would be an understatement. Two sons with two very different views on how their mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) should be handling her medical future. Is Kevin (Justin Hartley) trying to avoid the reality of the situation with his "live the time you have" philosophy? Did Randall (Sterling K. Brown) go too far in convincing Rebecca to go back to treatment – as a way of trying to make up for the guilt he feels over not daving dad, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia)?

Which leads us to the fourth season finale of This Is Us, as the promo and preview images for "Strangers: Part Two" show us that there's nothing better than the occasion of child's first birthday to have a lot of truths come to light and for a number of narratives to come to a head – and clues to the show's future revealed:

"This Is Us" season 4, episode 18 "Strangers: Part Two": The Pearsons gather to celebrate Baby Jack's first birthday.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of "Crazy, Stupid, Love." comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you've known for years.

NBC's This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.