"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Finale Delayed; Will Air "Later in Year"

Looks like AMC's tenth season of The Walking Dead couldn't ourtun the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, following Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond in seeing its season impacted. Reports broke that the long-running series was forced to delay its April 12th season finale over post-production issues stemming from the health crisis.

Here's a look at an official statement from the network, confirming the delay:

(1/2) Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year. pic.twitter.com/DDkVd63ThU — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 24, 2020

(2/2) The first 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on https://t.co/NfMwWHuYYn and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5 through Friday, May 1. Please follow us at @WalkingDead_AMC for updates. — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 24, 2020

So here's a look at the official promo and preview images for what will be the unofficial penultimate episode of the season, "Look at the Flowers":

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 14 "Look at the Flowers": Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.

