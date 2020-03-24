"The Trench" Might Take Place Between "Aquaman" 1 and 2

The state of the DC movie universe is a bit up in the air at the moment. In the beginning, it very much looked like they were trying to build their own answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, when Justice League underperformed both critically and commercially plans very much changed. Now DC and Warner Bros. are much more focused on one-off movies or more self-contained sequels like Wonder Woman 1984 or Aquaman 2. Thanks to the over billion-dollar box office take of the first Aquaman February of 2019 Warner Bros. announced a spin-off focusing on the Trench part of the Aquaman universe. The trench scene in the first movie was very much horror master James Wan bringing some of that flare to a massive superhero blockbuster and Warner Bros. seems willing to see it explored. Not much is known about The Trench, though last we heard it was supposedly coming out before Aquaman 2, screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who is working on Aquaman 2, did a small Q&A on twitter the other day and revealed when in the timeline the movie might take place.

Theoretically, it takes place between 1 and 2. But some pieces of this is still being worked out. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

So it very much sounds like The Trench is still in early development. If they are really making this a smaller and more modest production they could turn it around before December of 2022. The last we heard none of the cast members from Aquaman would be in this movie. It's an interesting idea though and we're excited to see what comes of it.

Summary: Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan, stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Willem Dafoe. Aquaman 2 currently doesn't have a director but will be released on December 16, 2022.