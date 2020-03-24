'The Shining' Returns to Theaters For Two Nights In May/June

The Shining will haunt theaters again this summer. As long as theaters are open by then. Fathom Events is holding screenings of the Stanley Kubrick classic on May 31st and June 3rd to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary. As part of the screening there will be bonus TCM insights. I personally really hope that this does happen. I am a big Shining fan, and I have never been fortunate enough to see the film on the big screen (I was born in 1984) when it first released or since. This could be my shot.

Academy Award® winner Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall star in director Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's disturbing blockbuster horror novel The Shining. Writer Jack Torrance (Nicholson), a former alcoholic, accepts a job as the winter caretaker for a hotel high in the Rocky Mountains, isolating him, his wife (Duvall) and their psychic young son until spring. But when the first blizzard blocks the only road out, the hotel's stored energy from evil past deeds begin to drive Jack insane…and there may be no escape for his family in this haunting story of madness, memory and violence.

If they want to make it a perfect evening they could do a double feature with last years excellent Doctor Sleep and I would be like a kid in a candy store.

Tickets will be on sale right here when they are sure this is still happening. Fingers crossed Shining fans.