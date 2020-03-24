"The Masked Singer" Preview: Group C Sings It Out for "Super Nine" Spot

FOX's third season of The Masked Singer is oh-so-close to its "Super 9" round – only one group and one last round of championship competition stands in its way (so make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's resident The Masked Singer expert/critic Tiffany Tchobanian's review of last week's round here). Which means it's time for Group C to take the stage one last time with "Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships", as our four remaining celebrities look to impress host Nick Cannon, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and guest panelist/LEGO Masters host Will Arnett – and most important? Their viewers…

Here's a look at what Group C plans on bringing to the stage for their championship round – before everything gets really real next week:

"The Masked Singer" season 3, episode 9 "Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships": Group C members make their final outing on THE MASKED SINGER stage, as only three will move on to the Super Nine. Will Arnett, host of FOX's LEGO MASTERS, joins Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as they dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.

Here's a look at how the new format works this season for our 18 celebrity question marks:

● Singers will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B, and Group C.

● Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B will take the stage as they go from six to three, then Group C.

● The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

● Season 3's singers have earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.