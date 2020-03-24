'The Lost Husband': Trailer and Poster Debut For Leslie Bibb Drama

The Lost Husband is a new drama film based on the novel of the same name by author Katherine Center. I don't know, it looks fine, maybe a little like a higher budget Hallmark film? I mean that in a nice way, not trying to be mean here. I quite enjoy those films sometimes.

Check out the trailer, poster, and synopsis down below:

Based on the novel, by NYT bestselling author Katherine Center, THE LOST HUSBAND stars Leslie Bibb. After the sudden death of her husband, Libby is forced to move in with her hypercritical mother. Out of the blue, her estranged Aunt Jean offers an escape: a job and a place to live on her farm in the Texas Hill Country. Before she can talk herself out of it, Libby is packing the minivan, grabbing the kids, and hitting the road.

Life on Aunt Jean's goat farm is more wonderful and more mysterious than Libby could have imagined. Beyond the animals and the strenuous work, there is quiet — deep, country quiet. But there is also a shaggy, gruff farm manager with a tragic home life, a feed-store clerk who claims she can contact her husband "on the other side," and the eccentric aunt she never really knew but who turns out to be exactly who she needs.

The Lost Husband, starring Leslie Bibb, Josh Duhamel, Nora Dunn, Herizen Guardiola, Kevin Alejandro, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sharon Lawrence, Georgia King, Carly Pope, Callie Haverda, and Roxton Garcia hits VOD streaming services on April 10th.