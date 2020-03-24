The Daily LITG, 24th March 2020 – Happy Birthday Glenn Fabry

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
  2. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  3. Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
  4. DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
  5. Diamond Says All Comics For This Wednesday May Be Sold Now, Today
  6. Comics Industry Decimates July 2020 Plans, Dubbed a 'Fallow Month'
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. Batman Hush is Finally Here from Medicom MAFEX
  9. Forbidden Planet Closes All Stores, Today
  10. "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]

One year ago…

  1. Joyce Chin Admitted to Chicago Hospital With Arthur Adams, Not at C2E2
  2. Everything in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X is There For a Reason
  3. Imagine Doing 'Alien' As Your High School Play Because These Kids Did
  4. Jonathan Hickman's Marvel Comics are House of X and Powers of X – the X-Men's Next Major Milestone
  5. The Last Spider-Man Newspaper Strip Runs Today – Its Writer, Roy Thomas Looks Back
  6. DC Comics Omnibuses and Absolutes for 2020
  7. Marvel Teases Another Event for December to Pay Off All the Earlier 2019 Events
  8. Jason Aaron and Al Ewing to Launch Valkyrie Ongoing Series at Marvel – Revealed at C2E2
  9. Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Gets an Omnibus, and More For 2019
  10. Jonathan Hickman's Two 6-Issue Series For Marvel – The Next Major Milestone in X-Men History

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

  • Glenn Fabry of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd.
  • Steve Pugh of Animal Man, Howard The Duck.
  • Pasqual Ferry, artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange
  • Sarah Chrisp, owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield.
  • Mike Scigliano of the Steamworld Chronicles.

