The Daily LITG, 24th March 2020 – Happy Birthday Glenn Fabry

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
- DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
- Diamond Says All Comics For This Wednesday May Be Sold Now, Today
- Comics Industry Decimates July 2020 Plans, Dubbed a 'Fallow Month'
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman Hush is Finally Here from Medicom MAFEX
- Forbidden Planet Closes All Stores, Today
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
One year ago…
- Joyce Chin Admitted to Chicago Hospital With Arthur Adams, Not at C2E2
- Everything in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X is There For a Reason
- Imagine Doing 'Alien' As Your High School Play Because These Kids Did
- Jonathan Hickman's Marvel Comics are House of X and Powers of X – the X-Men's Next Major Milestone
- The Last Spider-Man Newspaper Strip Runs Today – Its Writer, Roy Thomas Looks Back
- DC Comics Omnibuses and Absolutes for 2020
- Marvel Teases Another Event for December to Pay Off All the Earlier 2019 Events
- Jason Aaron and Al Ewing to Launch Valkyrie Ongoing Series at Marvel – Revealed at C2E2
- Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Gets an Omnibus, and More For 2019
- Jonathan Hickman's Two 6-Issue Series For Marvel – The Next Major Milestone in X-Men History
Happening today…
- Nothing.
Happy birthday to…
- Glenn Fabry of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd.
- Steve Pugh of Animal Man, Howard The Duck.
- Pasqual Ferry, artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange
- Sarah Chrisp, owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield.
- Mike Scigliano of the Steamworld Chronicles.