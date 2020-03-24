Summer Olympics in Tokyo Delayed One Year to Summer 2021

In a move that has never happened during peacetime, this years Summer Olympic Games from Tokyo have been delayed. They will now take place in summer 2021. The move was expected, with the Coronavirus outbreak continuing to cause shutdowns and spreading across the globe. Again- this is the first time an Olympics has been canceled in peacetime.

Read the full statements from the IOC below:

"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community. The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020"