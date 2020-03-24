"Siren" Season 3 "Borders"/"Revelations": Tia Challenges Ryn [PREVIEW]

With Siren swimming back to Freeform next Thursday, April 2 (with two-episode premiere "Borders" and "Revelations", running 9-11 p.m. ET), we're starting to learn a little more about the "new world order" in Bristol Cove that Ben (Alex Roe), Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola), and Ryn (Eline Powell) will have to confront.

Still adjusting to the layers of responsibility that come with being a new mother, Ryn faces a new "alpha": Tia, (Tiffany Lonsdale) an extremely intelligent mermaid with a highly evolved knowledge of the human condition, the ability to speak several languages, and to understand advanced science and technology.

Trained as a high level warrior, Tia has no interest in making nice with the surface world – unless by "making nice", you mean force the other mermaid tribes to join her in subjugating humanity.

Can Ryn, Ben, and Maddie rally their forces in time – for the survival of mankind and the future of Ryn's child?

Following the season's official trailer and synopsis, check out the official overviews for "Borders" and "Revelations" – and preview images for the series opener:

Ben's shocking decision to let the reporter die at the end of season two has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn's leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn's baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs. "Siren" season 3, episode 1 "Borders": As an old friend visits Helen, a new mermaid arrives leaving Ryn questioning their motives. Maddie learns the truth behind Ian's death, as Ben fights for his mother's treatments. While Xander is inspired to take on more responsibility. "Siren" season 3, episode 1 "Revelations": When another mysterious death is uncovered in Bristol Cove, Ryn suspects Tia. Maddie befriends a new acquaintance in Seattle. Helen warns the hybrids of trouble. Xander begins training and Ted revisits the past.

Here's a Look Back at Freeform's "Siren" Seasons 1 & 2…

In the second season of Freeform's Siren, more mermaids arrived in the once-sleepy fishing town: some seeking revenge, others looking to explore this new world – but all fleeing something catastrophic that's driving them out of the sea. Ben and Maddie continued to establish their bond with Ryn – not just to protect her but to save her entire civilization.

Freeform's Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, with Emily Whitesell (Finding Carter) serving as showrunner. Wald, White, and Whitesell join Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, and RD Robb as executive producers.

"Siren" takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean. The series stars Alex Roe ("The 5th Wave") as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell ("Game of Thrones"), who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola ("An American Exorcism") stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn. Ian Verdun ("Life's a Drag") stars as Xander, a deep sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen ("Star Wars" Episodes II and III) as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on. Ben and Maddie are uncertain about the mermaids' future after the deadly consequences of the attack on the oil rig and, with the mermaids returning to sea, are left feeling lost without Ryn. Once Helen learns she's not the only one of her kind, she discovers there is a dark side to her people's past.