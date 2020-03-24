Rick Remender Says He Was Offered X-Books in 2019, Reveals 2014 X-Plans

by Jude Terror

The coronavirus pandemic has everyone stuck in their homes practicing social distancing, which leaves a lot of time for taking a stroll down memory lane. Especially for superstar writer Rick Remender, whose favorite recreational beverage, hobo piss, would be considered very risky both to acquire and consume amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. So Remender unearthed his 2-year X-bible plans from a planned takeover of the X-books that would sadly never see the light of day after Remender told Marvel to chug the proverbial piss in 2014, which Remender attributes to a corporate mandate to do what eventually became the Inhumans vs. X-Men super-mega-crossover event. The widely-hated 2016 super-mega-crossover event was the brainchild of Marvel's plans to replace the X-Men with the Inhumans as a result of Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter's personal feud with Fox over the movie rights to X-Men and Fantastic Four. "I'll do it," said Charles Soule and Jeff Lemire instead.

 

Remender shared a glimpse at part of the story that would have contained in Extraordinary X-Men #1 had he stayed the course, the first part of an opening story called Days of No Future. The story begins with young Cyclops pulling a Hank Pym on Jean Grey sometime in the past before a present-day Fantomex arrives in the ruins of the Jean Grey School after the X-Men have apparently been wiped out.

ET5kpa9UcAAx6ep

He also shared a roster:

ET5mZAdU8AAHMSW

Remender goes on in the replies to say he turned down a second shot at running the X-Books in 2019, which is interesting since Marvel had been planning Jonathan Hickman's line-wide relaunch since 2018 before moving forward with it last Summer. Was Hickman actually Marvel's second choice? Or was Remender expected to play the lame-duck role that Matthew Rosenberg, Kelly Thompson, and Ed Brisson took on with the previous Uncanny X-Men relaunch?

Since Remender declined, we may never know. But at least we have a glimpse above. Maybe Remender can keep sharing pages while the industry is shut down and we're not getting our regular fix of X-books from Marvel. Do it, Remender, and we'll buy you a bottle of your favorite beverage once this whole thing blows over.

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

About News with Benefits

Why let facts get in the way of a good story? News with Benefits is just like the actual news, but more interesting because it's embellished. Yes, it may feature made-up quotes, wrong assertions, and completely baseless speculation, but in a way, isn't that more honest than the shameless buttkissing and corporate shillery you often find in the "real" news? Don't answer that.

News with Benefits was pioneered at toilet-themed comic book news and opinion website TheOuthousers.com, which is sadly now defunct, but its stench lives on thanks to the support of your clicks and outraged comments.