Rick Remender Says He Was Offered X-Books in 2019, Reveals 2014 X-Plans

The coronavirus pandemic has everyone stuck in their homes practicing social distancing, which leaves a lot of time for taking a stroll down memory lane. Especially for superstar writer Rick Remender, whose favorite recreational beverage, hobo piss, would be considered very risky both to acquire and consume amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. So Remender unearthed his 2-year X-bible plans from a planned takeover of the X-books that would sadly never see the light of day after Remender told Marvel to chug the proverbial piss in 2014, which Remender attributes to a corporate mandate to do what eventually became the Inhumans vs. X-Men super-mega-crossover event. The widely-hated 2016 super-mega-crossover event was the brainchild of Marvel's plans to replace the X-Men with the Inhumans as a result of Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter's personal feud with Fox over the movie rights to X-Men and Fantastic Four. "I'll do it," said Charles Soule and Jeff Lemire instead.

Just found my entire 2 year X-bible plans from when I was going to take over the X books. Haven't opened it since I quit in 2014. Was very Fantomex, Jean, and Professor X-orn centric. Big bad was Mastermind. Just couldn't make myself do the mandated Inhumans story. c'est la vie pic.twitter.com/q122dxV8Yg — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Remender shared a glimpse at part of the story that would have contained in Extraordinary X-Men #1 had he stayed the course, the first part of an opening story called Days of No Future. The story begins with young Cyclops pulling a Hank Pym on Jean Grey sometime in the past before a present-day Fantomex arrives in the ruins of the Jean Grey School after the X-Men have apparently been wiped out.

He also shared a roster:

Remender goes on in the replies to say he turned down a second shot at running the X-Books in 2019, which is interesting since Marvel had been planning Jonathan Hickman's line-wide relaunch since 2018 before moving forward with it last Summer. Was Hickman actually Marvel's second choice? Or was Remender expected to play the lame-duck role that Matthew Rosenberg, Kelly Thompson, and Ed Brisson took on with the previous Uncanny X-Men relaunch?

Was offered the X books again last year but declined. Don't imagine there's a world where I'll put myself through that again. — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Since Remender declined, we may never know. But at least we have a glimpse above. Maybe Remender can keep sharing pages while the industry is shut down and we're not getting our regular fix of X-books from Marvel. Do it, Remender, and we'll buy you a bottle of your favorite beverage once this whole thing blows over.