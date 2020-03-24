'Most Dangerous Game': Trailer for Quibi Thriller Now Available

Most Dangerous Game, the upcoming "movie in chapters" on Quibi, has debuted its trailer. The dystopian action/thriller film features Liam Hemsworth becoming human prey after he agrees to be hunted so that he can provide for his family after a deadly disease takes his life. It s pretty high concept, and I am still not sure about this whole "movies in chapters thing" (isn't that just a TV show?), but with this cast, Most Dangerous Game should be a must watch.

Catch the trailer down below:

Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he's the prey. The series, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures and CBS Television Studios, explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family.

Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke and Natasha Bordizzo hits Quibi on April 6th. What do you think of this whole "movies in chapters" thing? Do you think it will be annoying and you will be mad you can't just watch the whole film? Let us know below.