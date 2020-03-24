Mondo Music Release of the Week: Sorry to Bother You!

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are they ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the 2018 film Sorry to Bother You!

Hello Everyone, this week we are thrilled to present the premiere vinyl release of The Coup's 2018 soundtrack to SORRY TO BOTHER YOU, not only one of our favorite soundtracks of 2018, but one of our favorite albums, period, of that year.

Mondo, in partnership with Interscope Records, is proud to present the premiere physical release of The Coup's brilliant original soundtrack album to the film SORRY TO BOTHER YOU.

Writer / Director Boots Riley understands your potential confusion. After all, his band The Coup's 2012 album, his film directorial debut, and said film's soundtrack all share the same name. So Boot's wanted to settle the score once and for all – hence why the text on the front cover reads "This is the real, actual soundtrack to the movie SORRY TO BOTHER YOU by The Coup (This has all new songs and is not to be confused with the album of the same name by the same band years ago…)" But what's missing from that information download is that this album is absolutely stacked: featuring guests Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, Tune-Yards, E-40, and The Coup's signature politically charged funk-hip-hop, and Boots' incredible lyrical prowess. It was one of our favorite albums of 2018, and we are honored to finally share it with you.

Available in two different, randomly selected packages designed by Oakland artist J. Otto Seibold (who also designed the film's iconic Logo) re-mastered for Vinyl. Both pressed on 180 Gram White vinyl.

Like all Mondo releases, Sorry to Bother You will go up at Noon Central on the Mondo site on Wednesday.