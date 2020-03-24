Madame M from "Hobbs & Shaw" Might Appear in Other "Fast" Movies

While Hobbs & Shaw wasn't a bad movie it also wasn't the most interesting thing in the world. The little details turned out to be the best parts of the movie. The battle of modern weapons against the traditional weapons of Hobb's family. Pretty much anything to do with Hettie and how much of a badass she was. One of the more interesting ideas came in the form of Madame M played by Eiza Gonzalez. She is a weapons dealer with an all-female crew and while she doesn't get much screen time that doesn't mean this is the last we're going to see of her. Gonzalez recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how the role came to be and how they shot it in three days. She went on to say that there are plans to bring this character back.

Their point was, "We just want to see her so she can expand in this world, whether it's Hobbs and Shaw, Fast or whatever." [Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman] Donna Langley was a big part of it, too. She was so willing to make it happen, and I'm so grateful for her as well. I was very lucky. I was such a fan of Atomic Blonde, and I loved John Wick. I have so much respect for David's stunt team, and it was incredible to see him break out from that world as a director. He cares about making real characters, and I'm so lucky to be working with them.

At the moment it doesn't sound like Gonzalez is set to appear in the recently delayed F9 but the momentum this series seems to have means that it probably isn't going away anytime soon. We might get another Hobbs & Shaw like spin-off that features other characters or maybe she'll make an appearance in the already announced tenth movie of the series. These movies have been keeping the lights on at Universal since 2001 so as long as Vin Diesel and most of the core cast wants to keep coming back they're probably going to keep giving them the green light.