"LEGO Masters" Preview: Our Teams Dastardly Design in "Good Vs. Evil"

On this week's round of FOX's reality competition series LEGO Masters, our remaining teams are tasked with leaping tell (brick) buildings in a single bound with this week's theme, "Good Vs. Evil." Though to be fair, they'll be doing a bit more "world domination planning" than "saving the day" as they become "evil home builders" to design a truly great "big bad" lair.

Series host Will Arnett, judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett are being joined this week by special guest star Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as they bring the muscle for this week's throwdown – well, at least Crews does.

But before we look at the preview images for "Good Vs. Evil", here's a look at our standings: Tyler & Amy walked away with the top prize (with Sam & Jessica scoring second)- while Richard & Flynn were eliminated and Aaron & Christian finding themselves "at risk".

"LEGO Masters" season 1, episode 8 "Good Vs. Evil": Actor, comedian, activist, artist and former professional football player Terry Crews is welcomed to the LEGO® MASTERS set as the contestants embark on a competition of good vs. evil. Storytelling and creativity are at the forefront as contestants create evil lairs. The episode's twist involves each team member incorporating a "swooshable vehicle," a handheld creation that is brought to life as contestants fly them around their LEGO® world.

LEGO Masters' first-season teams include: Aaron & Christian, Amie & Krystle, Jermaine & Mel, Jessie & Kara, Manny & Nestor, Mark & Boone, Richard & Flynn, Sam & Jessica, Travis & Corey, and Tyler & Amy.

FOX's LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Plan B, and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group, for The LEGO Group. Anthony Dominici executive-produces the FOX series, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

FOX's LEGO Masters airs Wednesdays, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.