"LEGO Masters" Preview: Our Teams Dastardly Design in "Good Vs. Evil"

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

On this week's round of FOX's reality competition series LEGO Masters, our remaining teams are tasked with leaping tell (brick) buildings in a single bound with this week's theme, "Good Vs. Evil." Though to be fair, they'll be doing a bit more "world domination planning" than "saving the day" as they become "evil home builders" to design a truly great "big bad" lair.

Series host Will Arnett, judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett are being joined this week by special guest star Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as they bring the muscle for this week's throwdown – well, at least Crews does.

lego masters
FOXTV

But before we look at the preview images for "Good Vs. Evil", here's a look at our standings: Tyler & Amy walked away with the top prize (with Sam & Jessica scoring second)- while Richard & Flynn were eliminated and Aaron & Christian finding themselves "at risk".

"LEGO Masters" season 1, episode 8 "Good Vs. Evil": Actor, comedian, activist, artist and former professional football player Terry Crews is welcomed to the LEGO® MASTERS set as the contestants embark on a competition of good vs. evil. Storytelling and creativity are at the forefront as contestants create evil lairs. The episode's twist involves each team member incorporating a "swooshable vehicle," a handheld creation that is brought to life as contestants fly them around their LEGO® world.

LEGO Masters' first-season teams include: Aaron & Christian, Amie & Krystle, Jermaine & Mel, Jessie & Kara, Manny & Nestor, Mark & Boone, Richard & Flynn, Sam & Jessica, Travis & Corey, and Tyler & Amy.

LegoMasters_Ep108-ScTeams-RVM_0581
LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants Sam and Jessie in the "Good Vs. Evil" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, March 25 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
LegoMasters_Ep108-ScTCrews-RVM_0569
LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Host Will Arnett and guest star Terry Crews in the "Good Vs. Evil" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, March 25 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
LegoMasters_Ep108-ScColdOpen-RVM_0414
LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants in the "Good Vs. Evil" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, March 25 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
LegoMasters_Ep108-ScTeams2-RVM_1849
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
LegoMasters_Ep108-ScFinal-RVM_1624
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
LegoMasters_Ep108-ScTCrewsCheck-RVM_2158
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
lego masters
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
lego masters
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
lego masters
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
lego masters
LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett with host Will Arnett and guest star Terry Crews ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
lego masters
LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Guest star Terry Crews and host Will Arnett ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

FOX's LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Plan B, and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group, for The LEGO Group. Anthony Dominici executive-produces the FOX series, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

FOX's LEGO Masters airs Wednesdays, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

About Ray Flook

Proudly serving as TV Editor, Ray started with Bleeding Cool in 2013 as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought aboard as staff in 2017. Counting John Cusack as his pop culture "spirit animal," his "word fu" stays strong as he continues trying really hard to be the sheppard...

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  