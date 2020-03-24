"King of Tokyo: Dark Edition" Slated for Early Release!

Richard Garfield's hit game King of Tokyo has gotten a huge, special-edition makeover – and, thanks to IELLO, is being released ahead of schedule among retailers that have the game in-hand already!

Based on the best-selling game from the same publisher, King of Tokyo: Dark Edition is a grittier, more realistic version of King of Tokyo. This special-edition is apparently only limited to a single print run and is well-suited for those who want something, well, darker.

From IELLO's blurb on the game, found on the GTS Distribution website:

The legendary King of Tokyo comes to your tabletop in a limited DARK EDITION, where you can discover the dark side of giant monsters clashing. The setting is more wicked than ever, and Tokyo is the prize! King of Tokyo: DARK EDITION features a new mechanic. This special collector's edition features beautiful new upgraded components worthy of a DARK EDITION of this best – selling game from the inimitable mind of Richard Garfield. Don't wait for this to disappear! King of Tokyo: DARK EDITION will be limited edition product with only ONE print run. This show case piece for your boardgame collection features an embossed cover, and upgraded contents with a carefully selected new varnish.

If you or someone you know is a huge fan of any number of different Daikaiju-style intellectual properties – including King of Tokyo itself – they are likely to love this collectible for themselves! At a suggested retail price of $49.99, this game is sure to fly off of shelves faster than hand sanitizer at this rate.

What do you think of this special-edition release? Do you love it? Do you prefer this aesthetic to King of Tokyo's original visual motifs? If so, you might want to consider getting yourself a copy for yourself!