"King of Tokyo: Dark Edition" Slated for Early Release!

Posted on | by Joshua Nelson | Comments

Richard Garfield's hit game King of Tokyo has gotten a huge, special-edition makeover – and, thanks to IELLO, is being released ahead of schedule among retailers that have the game in-hand already!

KOT Dark cover
Source: IELLO

Based on the best-selling game from the same publisher, King of Tokyo: Dark Edition is a grittier, more realistic version of King of Tokyo. This special-edition is apparently only limited to a single print run and is well-suited for those who want something, well, darker.

KOT Dark Gigazaur
Source: IELLO

From IELLO's blurb on the game, found on the GTS Distribution website:

The legendary King of Tokyo comes to your tabletop in a limited DARK EDITION, where you can discover the dark side of giant monsters clashing. The setting is more wicked than ever, and Tokyo is the prize!

King of Tokyo: DARK EDITION features a new mechanic. This special collector's edition features beautiful new upgraded components worthy of a DARK EDITION of this best – selling game from the inimitable mind of Richard Garfield.

Don't wait for this to disappear!

King of Tokyo: DARK EDITION will be limited edition product with only ONE print run. This show case piece for your boardgame collection features an embossed cover, and upgraded contents with a carefully selected new varnish.

KOT Dark The King
Source: IELLO

If you or someone you know is a huge fan of any number of different Daikaiju-style intellectual properties – including King of Tokyo itself – they are likely to love this collectible for themselves! At a suggested retail price of $49.99, this game is sure to fly off of shelves faster than hand sanitizer at this rate.

What do you think of this special-edition release? Do you love it? Do you prefer this aesthetic to King of Tokyo's original visual motifs? If so, you might want to consider getting yourself a copy for yourself!

KOT Dark box
Source: IELLO

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.

twitter   envelope  