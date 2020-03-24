"Killing Floor 2: Neon Nightmares" Receives A New Update

Tripwire Interactive revealed a new update this week for Killing Floor 2: Neon Nightmares as players are getting new weapons as well as a new map. The new map is called Biolapse, which will send you on a journey through intricate layers of the lab as you clear out Zeds all over the place. Which you can do with the addition of two new weapons: the HRG Incendiary Rifle for the Firebug and Compound Bow for the Sharpshooter. You can read more about all of them below. Best of luck to you running for your life and clearing out Zeds in Killing Floor 2: Neon Nightmares.

New Map: Biolapse Compatible with Survival and Weekly Game Modes.

Explore multiple levels in this abandoned Horzine laboratory and take advantage of layouts and traps to give the Zeds a run for their own dosh. New Weapon: HRG Incendiary Rifle Set hordes of Zeds aflame with this modified M16 M203 Assault Rifle equipped with incendiary rounds and grenades. Grenade blasts also leave behind a temporary patch of flame that burns Zeds. New Weapon: Compound Bow (Paid Content) This versatile bow features two arrow types. Sharp arrows have a high penetration and damage rate and can be picked up off the ground to re-use. Cryo arrows create a small explosion with a high rate of freeze. Both arrow types can be charged to boost both range and damage. For close encounters, the melee bash is also decked with a long blade, dealing substantial damage.