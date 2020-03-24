Heavy Metal Magazine Runs Live Instagram Storytelling Sessions

Heavy Metal Magazine will be broadcasting live over their Instagram account this week, as the comics industry remains on coronavirus pandemic lockdown, with a live storytelling session every day at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 6pm GMT – oh that's in, like a quarter of an hour or something. Okay, better type this up fast.

Here is the schedule for this week:

Tuesday 3/24: TIM SEELEY – Editor In Chief of Heavy Metal magazine, and this counts as their official announcement of his new position.

Wednesday 3/25: DAN FOGLER – of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and a new series Fishkill.

Thursday 3/26: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Friday 3/27: KYLE PERRIN

And while they are at it, Heavy Metal has created a Loot Crate-type affair to help clear out their warehouses, an Archive Subscription deal where, for $60 a year, you get to choose three past issues of the magazine, with a few more on top, sending you forty back issues over the year…