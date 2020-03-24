Games Workshop Closes Its Doors Until April

Tabletop gaming giant Games Workshop, known for all manner of miniatures-based wargames (possibly most notable the games within the Warhammer intellectual property), is finally succumbing to the pressures put upon them by various governments across the globe to temporarily shut its doors.

According to a page on the Warhammer Community website, the official news hub for Games Workshop information, this closing on the part of Games Workshop should last until April 14th at the very soonest.

From the release on the page:

The safety and wellbeing of all our customers and staff are paramount to everyone here at Games Workshop. In response to the developing global situation surrounding the spread of COVID-19, and following the advice and instruction from both the government here in the UK and throughout the world – we are closing Games Workshop sites around the globe. This means that all our Warhammer and Games Workshop stores will be shut from the 24th March until an initial date of the 14th April. We'll also be closing our factory and distribution centres – so our online stores (Games Workshop, Forge World and Black Library) won't be selling or shipping any physical products during this period either. If you've recently placed an order and are waiting for it to arrive, please give us 48 hours to contact you. If you've still got questions after that, then please drop our Customer Service team a line via email, they'll be valiantly working from home to ensure you're supported over this period. This does NOT mean you're on your own, though. Now, more than ever, the wonderful spirit of friendship and cooperation that binds Warhammer hobbyists together is needed. With that in mind, the Warhammer Community and Warhammer TV teams are bunkered down in their hobby rooms at home ready to update warhammer-community.com with fun Warhammer news, articles and content each and every day. We'll be sharing our hobby with you, and we hope you'll share your hobby with us, with #WarhammerCommunity, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and we hope you'll be joining us on Twitch, too.

So, with (at least, I'd presume) abodes full of models on the sprue, paint, primer, and the tools of the trade, wargamers ideally will have nothing to fear when it comes to entertaining ourselves, right? After all, I wrote a whole article not long ago about the need to finish assembling and painting models for the new year. Let's hope we can all get some mileage out of it!