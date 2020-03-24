FOC Cover Stories for Red Sonja and Red Sonja/Vampirella/Betty/Veronica

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Okay, so, right now we are not even sure of the point of Final Order Cut-Off dates, with Diamond Comic Distributors closing their doors to all new products, comics, graphic novels, toys, statues, magazine, games, cards alike. But the best still keeps going and, just in case everything goes back to normal again soon, retailers are still encouraged to participate in Final Order Cut Off dates. And here are the FOC covers from Dynamite, still in the game… as well as the tiered quakifications for each.

KILLING RED SONJA #2 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

KILLING RED SONJA #2 7 COPY CASTRO B&W FOC INCV

STL159846

KILLING RED SONJA #2 11 COPY CASTRO VIRGIN FOC INCV

STL159847

KILLING RED SONJA #2 15 COPY CASTRO B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

KILLING RED SONJA #2 21 COPY WARD B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

STL159850

KILLING RED SONJA #2 25 COPY WARD CRIMSON VIRGIN FOC INCV

RED SONJA VAMPIRELLA BETTY VERONICA #11 7 COPY BRAGA B&W VIR

STL159853

RED SONJA VAMPIRELLA BETTY VERONICA #11 11 COPY PARENT B&W V

STL159855

RED SONJA VAMPIRELLA BETTY VERONICA #11 15 COPY PARENT RED T

STL159856

RED SONJA VAMPIRELLA BETTY VERONICA #11 21 COPY PARENT BLUE

STL159857

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  