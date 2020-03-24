"Endless Legend" Has Been Made Free Until The End Of March

Amplitude has decided to help those staying at home during the self-quarantine by offering up their game Endless Legend free until the end of March. A number of players reached out to the devs to ask them if they could make their upcoming game Humankind free to play, but it's just not ready. So the compromise made is to make their other game free to play for the next week. If you're unfamiliar with their terrain-based strategy title, we have some info fro you provided by the devs below.

Endless Legend takes place on the mystical world of Auriga, a slowly dying planet in the grip of increasingly cold winters. Various factions struggle for dominance, growing food, building industry, advancing science and magic, and collecting wealth. Dive in and: Explore fantastic lands – Lead one of 8 or more civilizations, each with a unique gameplay style and storyline, while completing quests and exploring an endlessly repayable randomly generated world.

