"Doom Eternal's" Composer Shows How He Gets the Signature "Doom" Tone

When it comes to Doom, there are several satisfying elements that come together to make it such an unforgettable experience. One, of course, is the violence. Another is something you might not expect: the music.

Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon took to YouTube with a new video explaining his process behind bringing Doom Eternal's soundtrack to life. Over two hours, he discusses his recording process, the way small musical cues are deployed during your time in the game, and his thoughts on how to bring the Doom soundscapes to life.

