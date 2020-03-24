"Doctor Who": Fantom Events Hosting Online Con "Time Space Visualiser"

Fans of Doctor Who aren't going to let their love for the long-running BBC sci-fi series take a hit from the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, taking to the internet to create virtual communities and online screening events.

On Saturday, a mass rewatch of "The Day of the Doctor" was organized by Doctor Who Magazine's Emily Cook and featured ex-showrunner Steven Moffat returning to Twitter (very temporarily) to offer behind-the-scenes commentary – and even a brand new intro, made specifically for the rewatch. In fact, Russell T Davies is set to livetweet "Rose" later this week (on Thursday, March 26) and release some new, episode-related content.

"The show must go on… Unfortunately, due to the social distancing measures advised by the government we have had to postpone a couple of events, however the moment has been prepared for. It is important to stay together and socialise as a community – and this platform will allow us to come together and experience rarely seen and new material, interacting with each other through live hosted segments." – Dexter O'Neill, Director

Fantom Events is looking to take things to the next level on Saturday, March 28, with Time Space Visualiser: an online, day-long Doctor Who convention – free and from the comfort of your own homes (not that many of us have a choice). While details on the event will be rolled out over the next several days, Fantom is set to stream a mix of archival interviews as well as brand-new material, including discussions with Mark Gatiss, Nicola Bryant, Katy Manning, Ian Hallard, and many more among others. Time Space Visualiser will have heavy social media interaction with "attendees" – who will have chances to win prizes throughout the day.

So for updates and to join the festivities on Saturday, March 28, starting at 14:00 GMT (10:00 EST), head on over to the Fantom Events website (here).