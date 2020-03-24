"Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia" Receives RR7R Content

In anticipation of the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix is adding FF7R content to Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia. We have a full run of the content being added to the game below, which will lead up to the April 10th release date and beyond. But once the event is over, more than likely all this content will vanish. If you wish to get this content, you can download Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia via the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Special Limited-Time Event: "Abyss: A New Episode" This Final Fantasy VII-themed event will feature challenging quest restrictions and enemy modifiers via Normal and Hard Modes. Limited-time event rewards include gems, armor tokens, power tokens, realization materials and much more.

Gem and Costume Bundles Available bundles include a new Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- inspired blue dress for Aerith, a Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children-inspired outfit for Tifa and returning Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children-inspired outfit for Cloud.

Co-op Quests Now to April 6: "March of the Machines" From March 31-April 13: "The Marauding Mimesis" Players can exchange tokens earned from completing these quests for power tokens, armor tokens, draw tickets and more.

Draw Banners with First Multi-Draw Free The first banner, available now to April 6, features Cloud, Tifa and Aerith A second banner featuring three different characters will be available from March 31 to April 13.

Other limited-time Spring promotions include: Co-op Stickers: New animated Kactuar stickers are available for purchase with Dissidia Points now through April 13. Special Chocobo panel missions 3x-Effect Support Item Sale 2x Rewards from Cycle Quests and 3x Rewards from Daily Missions are active now to April 14

