"Cyberpunk 2077" Female V Suit is Here from PureArts

Cyberpunk 2077 might have been delayed but that isn't holding back the collectibles for it. We have already seen the V Male Suit doing soon from PureArts and you can find that here. This time though we are switching genders and taking a look at the recently announced Female V Suit figure. This Cyberpunk 2077 figure is quite similar to the Male version with a fully articulated body, hand painted head, custom tailored clothes, and LED effects. There is, of course, Female V Suit exclusive pieces like black trousers, motorcycle shoes, hands, and arm pieces. The detail on her is truly an amazing feature and can Cyberpunk 2077 fans should add this figure to their collection.

The Cyberpunk 2077 V Female 1/6th Scale Figure from PureArts and CD Projekt Red is set to release September 2020. She is priced at $229.99 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

Wake up, Samurai.

CYBERPUNK 2077: V FEMALE 1/6 ARTICULATED FIGURINE

License: CD Projekt Red

Get your mind blown by this futuristic and highly detailed collection including the most accurate replica of V, the main playable character from Cyberpunk 2077 presented by PureArts and CD Projekt Red.

Scale: 1/6

Material: PVC/ABS and fabric

Availability: Worldwide

Estimated Delivery: Sept 2020

Limitation: n/a

Early bird discount of 10% if ordered before end of March 31, 2020

First 250 customers who preorder this V Female will get the exclusive item included, the Militech Spider Bot!

Common to all V figures:

1/6 scale fully articulated body (over 30 points of articulation)

Hand-painted head sculpt with detailed skin texture and Kiroshi Optics

Custom tailored clothing

Leather jacket with blue lights in the collar

Black cotton t-shirt

Militech M-10AF Lexington

branded base

(1) Right hand holding the Militech M-10AF Lexington

(1) Right fist

(1) Left fist

For V Female Only:

Black, skinny, low-waist leather trousers with a silver carabiner keychain

Black platform motorcycle shoes made of leather

Kang Tao G-58 Dian

(2) Strong arms

(2) Hands holding the Kang Tao G-58 Dian

This up and coming cyberpunk of the Night City is represented by this premium quality action figure, beautifully crafted so you can freely display her to pose the way you want to.

All of V's attitude is very well captured in this 1/6 scale articulated figure and the Cyberpunk ambiance is even brought to life thanks to an ingenious LED device hidden under the leather jacket collar.

**Photos show prototype. Final product may differ.**