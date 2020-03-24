Comic Con Spaces Being Repurposed Over Coronavirus Pandemic

In New York, the Javits Convention Center, home to Reed POP's New York Comic Con, is now being converted to a 2,000-bed hospital complex to treat coronavirus patients. Governor Cuomo toured the 1.8 million square foot Manhattan complex yesterday as the Federal Emergency Management Agency was at work to turn it into four, 250-bed temporary hospitals while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was constructing another facility to add a further 1,000 beds.

While in London, the Excel Centre, home to the MCM London Expo also owned by Reed POP, will become an emergency hospital treating coronavirus patients with 500 beds made available at what will be the first of several crisis facilities dotted around the UK, with bed numbers rising as military planners and personnel and involved in converting the 100,000 sq metre Docklands site in a high-speed operation. This is all to deal with the surge in the number of coronavirus patients as London's hospitals and intensive care beds overflow as patients with severe breathing difficulties are treated.

While the San Diego Convention Center, home to San Diego Comic Con from CCI International is being turned into a homeless centre instead as existing homeless shelters are being transformed into screening and triage centres. The Center will be able to house the city's large homeless population while still enforcing social distancing guidelines.

As to the future of these events? All still going ahead…

With that being said, Professional Registration & Panel Submissions are now open. 🎤 Pro Registration: https://t.co/M7CI0Pdojj

Panel Submissions: https://t.co/HbKzlSWvmr

For more info about the state of the show and our policies, please see our FAQs at https://t.co/GT83GIL6Gt. pic.twitter.com/XzEYhQ3kMo — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) March 24, 2020

We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020. (3/4) — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) March 12, 2020

Although MCM London Comic Con has been delayed from May to July 10-12th. Two weeks before San Diego Comic Con and the London Film And Comic Con…