'Coffee & Kareem': Ed Helms Stars in New Netflix Comedy

Coffee & Kareem looks like it has comedy breakout potential. Coming to Netflix next week, it stars Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson as a couple, and her son doesn't exactly approve of their dating. Helms is a cop, and when her son gets them into a pickle with Detroit's underbelly, they go on the run and naturally hilarity ensues. Raunchy hilarity, this is some 90's/2000's style buddy comedy stuff here.

Check out the trailer, poster, and synopsis for Coffee & Kareem (get it?) down below:

In the raunchy, buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem, twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom's new boyfriend — police officer James Coffee — but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit's most ruthless drug kingpin. An action comedy directed by Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, and co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor (King Bach) and David Alan Grier. Only on Netflix, April 3.

Coffee & Kareem, starring Ed Helms, Taraji P. Henson, Terrance Little Gardenhigh, Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and David Alan Grier goes live on Netflix on April 3rd.

They also did some tribute posters spoofing classic action buddy films and they are awesome.