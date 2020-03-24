Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For March 24-30, 2020

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

We may all be in a self-quarantine for a while, but that doesn't mean we can't play video games. And there are a ton of video game releases to choose from. Check out the complete list below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun!

"Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York" Gets A New Trailer
Credit: Draw Distance

March 24th

Bleeding Edge (PC, XB1)
Colorgrid (Switch)
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition (Switch)
Dissection (PS4)
Dogurai (PS4)
Duck Souls+ (PS4)
Element Space (PS4)
Freedom Finger (PS4)
Hyperspace Delivery Service (Switch)
Moons Of Madness (PS4, XB1)
Odallus: The Dark Call (PS4)
Oniken (PS4)
Paper Beast (PS4)
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (PS4)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (PS4, Switch)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (PS4)

Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy
Credit: Activision

March 26th

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition (PS4, Switch)
Chaos Code -New Sign Of Catastrophe- (Switch)
Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Switch)
Control: The Foundation (PC, PS4, XB1)
DreamGallery (Switch)
Grand Guilds (Switch)
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 (Switch)
JigSaw Abundance (Switch)
Mekorama (PS4, Switch)
NecroWorm (Switch)
One Step From Eden (Switch)
Sin Slayers (Switch)
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (PS4)
The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PS4)
Trailer Trashers (Switch)
Wanba Warriors (Switch)
Wenjia (Switch)
Children of Zodiarcs (Switch)

Auto Draft
Credit: Bandai Namco

March 27th

CopperBell (Switch)
Duck Souls+ (Switch)
Gigantosaurus The Game (Switch, XB1)
Inops (XB1)
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, XB1)
Repressed (Switch)
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Switch)

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys standup comedy, Let's Play videos and trying new games, along with hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   envelope  