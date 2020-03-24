Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For March 24-30, 2020

We may all be in a self-quarantine for a while, but that doesn't mean we can't play video games. And there are a ton of video game releases to choose from. Check out the complete list below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun!
March 24th
Bleeding Edge (PC, XB1)
Colorgrid (Switch)
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition (Switch)
Dissection (PS4)
Dogurai (PS4)
Duck Souls+ (PS4)
Element Space (PS4)
Freedom Finger (PS4)
Hyperspace Delivery Service (Switch)
Moons Of Madness (PS4, XB1)
Odallus: The Dark Call (PS4)
Oniken (PS4)
Paper Beast (PS4)
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (PS4)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (PS4, Switch)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (PS4)
March 26th
Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition (PS4, Switch)
Chaos Code -New Sign Of Catastrophe- (Switch)
Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Switch)
Control: The Foundation (PC, PS4, XB1)
DreamGallery (Switch)
Grand Guilds (Switch)
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 (Switch)
JigSaw Abundance (Switch)
Mekorama (PS4, Switch)
NecroWorm (Switch)
One Step From Eden (Switch)
Sin Slayers (Switch)
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (PS4)
The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PS4)
Trailer Trashers (Switch)
Wanba Warriors (Switch)
Wenjia (Switch)
Children of Zodiarcs (Switch)
March 27th
CopperBell (Switch)
Duck Souls+ (Switch)
Gigantosaurus The Game (Switch, XB1)
Inops (XB1)
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, XB1)
Repressed (Switch)
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Switch)