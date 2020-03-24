Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For March 24-30, 2020

We may all be in a self-quarantine for a while, but that doesn't mean we can't play video games. And there are a ton of video game releases to choose from. Check out the complete list below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun!

March 24th

Bleeding Edge (PC, XB1)

Colorgrid (Switch)

Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition (Switch)

Dissection (PS4)

Dogurai (PS4)

Duck Souls+ (PS4)

Element Space (PS4)

Freedom Finger (PS4)

Hyperspace Delivery Service (Switch)

Moons Of Madness (PS4, XB1)

Odallus: The Dark Call (PS4)

Oniken (PS4)

Paper Beast (PS4)

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (PS4, Switch)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (PS4)

March 26th

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition (PS4, Switch)

Chaos Code -New Sign Of Catastrophe- (Switch)

Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Switch)

Control: The Foundation (PC, PS4, XB1)

DreamGallery (Switch)

Grand Guilds (Switch)

Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 (Switch)

JigSaw Abundance (Switch)

Mekorama (PS4, Switch)

NecroWorm (Switch)

One Step From Eden (Switch)

Sin Slayers (Switch)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (PS4)

The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PS4)

Trailer Trashers (Switch)

Wanba Warriors (Switch)

Wenjia (Switch)

Children of Zodiarcs (Switch)

March 27th

CopperBell (Switch)

Duck Souls+ (Switch)

Gigantosaurus The Game (Switch, XB1)

Inops (XB1)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, XB1)

Repressed (Switch)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Switch)