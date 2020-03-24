'Bruce', A Making of 'Jaws' Musical, Set For 2021 in New Jersey

Bruce, a musical on the making of the iconic film Jaws, will hit the stage in New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse from June 9th- July 4th, 2021. Perfect timing there. The musical is based on The Jaws Log, by Carl Gottlieb, which told the story of the making of the 1975 Steven Spielberg classic. Everyone knows that Bruce, the mechanical shark that played in the film, didn;t like to work all the time. This will go deeper than that, it will be cool to see the making of that film spring to life in front of our eyes.

Go here for more info and tickets.

A man, a mechanical shark, and the making of a masterpiece

Paper Mill brings you a new musical based on the memoir The Jaws Log by screenwriter Carl Gottlieb. Chronicling the making of an iconic movie, Bruce tells the story of then unknown director Steven Spielberg's beleaguered film set and the challenges that thwarted his team at every turn, including the film's star: an uncooperative mechanical shark named Bruce. At its heart, the show proves that when we are faced with hardship and work together as a team, great things can happen. Donna Feore, renowned for her work with Canada's Stratford Festival, directs and choreographs. Bruce is a co-production with Seattle Rep.