"Black Desert Mobile" Adds The Dark Knight Class, Tower Of Trial & More

Black Desert Mobile just got a new update from Pearl Abyss, adding in the new Dark Knight class as well as a number of other additions. A new patch was added today, which you can read about more in-depth here. But the two big additions to it are the Dark Knight class, which we previously talked about being added to console and PC, as well as the Tower of Trials. Basically the tower is a quick but painful way in the game to get your character leveled up. You can read more about it below, as well as check out a Dark Knight trailer to see one in action in Black Desert Mobile .

Added Tower of Trials to help your characters grow. Adventurers can send a level 45 or higher offline character (maximum of 2 characters) to the Tower of Trials for training.You can earn experience and rewards from this content.

Your progress will depend on the CP of the character(s) sent for training. You'll start receiving rewards from the 1st floor all the way to the highest floor cleared.

You can select which character will receive the Tower of Trials reward. However, only characters that trained can receive the training experience.

Tower of Trials is available only once a day. Progress will continue until your character(s) has no remaining HP.