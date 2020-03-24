Archie Comics Reduces Schedule, Makes All March/April Titles Returnable

Events seem to be overtaking everyone's plans. But yesterday, as Bleeding Cool was reporting on Diamond's plans to close their doors to new product, Archie Comic Publications has issued the following statement regarding the Coronavirus pandemic:

Archie Comics will be making all of our new products scheduled for release in March and April fully returnable for comic book retailers due to increasing restrictions on business operations and public gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This also includes comics, digests, and graphic novels that went on sale during the weeks of 3/4 and 3/11. Additional information will be sent out through our weekly retailer emails. Additionally, we will be re-examining any new product launches during this period and into the summer in an effort to minimize the financial burden retailers are facing. As this situation evolves we will do our best to communicate any important changes regarding our releases through our regular communication channels, including but not limited to Twitter, the retailer forums, the Diamond website, and our weekly email newsletters.

Bleeding Cool will continue to report on the coronavirus impact on the comics industry as and when we are able. You can follow the latest with this handy tag.