Zakarya "xBlyzes" Hail Wins Second "Hearthstone" Masters Tour Title

Setting a new precedent within the Hearthstone esports community, French player Zakarya "xBlyzes" Hail takes his second title in 2020. First and foremost, the road to the Masters Tour for this month was a hell of a ride, Originally scheduled to be in Indonesia this past weekend, the coronavirus changed plans frequently from moving it to Los Angeles to having a limited attendance to being online only. We have Blizzard's official record of the final matchup for you below, but the big takeaway is that xBlyzes has raised the bar a bit. Not only is he the first to win more than one Masters Tour titles, but he's also the first to win back-to-back championships after taking the Arlington title back in January. You can watch all of the matches from this tourney on their YouTube channel, and the final match below.

Zakarya "xBlyzes" Hail is the champion of Masters Tour Los Angeles and the first champion to win more than one Masters Tour! A powerhouse out of France, xBlyzes bested Wan "TNCAnswer" Maozhi in an insane 3-2 matchup, taking home another championship trophy and $32,500, while securing a European spot in Grandmasters Season 2. Following his victory at Masters Tour Arlington, xBlyzes was the player to beat this weekend. With a strong Top 8, which saw the defeat of three Grandmasters and the 2019 Global Finals champion, xBlyzes and TNCAnswer faced off in an unbelievable championship match. The competitive final match went the distance, culminating in a round 5 face off. Despite being down 2-0 early in the match, xBlyzes triumphed with his mastery of Rogue over TNCAnswer's Paladin, a class he is considered the master of in the Chinese scene, following a dramatic reverse-sweep. Despite the constantly changing reality of this Masters Tour in response to the coronavirus situation, 346 players from 43 countries settled in for a weekend of intense Hearthstone action. With more than $550,000 in prizing out of a total $3 million for all of 2020 won by players this past weekend, Masters Tour Los Angeles set a new standard of play for the Hearthstone Masters Tour.