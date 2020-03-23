WWE Network Free Access Deal Includes "WrestleMania" Library & More

Less than a week after the WWE announced Wrestlemania 36 will take place over two nights (Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, with Rob Gronkowski hosting) over coronavirus concerns and announcing a deal with ESPN to air classic WrestleMania events over three Sundays, a chunk of the WWE Network library is being made available for free.

Starting today, wrestling fans (after setting up an account) will have free access to thousands of hours of content, including: each epic WrestleMania to date, as well as every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions interview show, docu-series WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its predecessor, The Monday Night War series.

In addition, the deal includes recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown, every episode of WWE Untold, the recent FCW documentary, and much more.

Here's a look at the schedule for ESPN's three WrestleMania airings:

WrestleMania 30 (Sunday, March 22, 7 p.m. ET) – from April 6, 2014

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin kick off the 30th anniversary of the "Showcase of the Immortals" before a record-breaking crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar attempts to end the most celebrated streak in WWE history, Undertaker's 21 consecutive victories at WrestleMania; witness the emotional culmination of Daniel Bryan's "Yes! movement" in a championship triple threat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton and Batista.

WrestleMania 32 (Sunday, March 29, 7 p.m. ET) – from April 3, 2016

The largest crowd in WWE history filled Jerry World at AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania 32, as more than 101,000 fans witness the "Show of Shows." Roman Reigns takes on Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event; Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a match to crown the first-ever WWE Women's Champion; the world famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders welcome The Rock to AT&T Stadium; and Shane McMahon stuns the WWE Universe with a death-defying leap in his Hell in a Cell match against Undertaker.

WrestleMania 35 (Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m. ET) – from April 7, 2019

WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium features a significant moment in WWE's Women's Evolution as the "baddest woman on the planet" Ronda Rousey takes on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a "Winner Take All" Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, marking the first time women were the main event at WrestleMania; Kofi Kingston finally gets a shot at realizing his lifelong dream of becoming WWE Champion against Daniel Bryan; and Batista faces his one-time friend and mentor Triple H in a "no holds barred" match.