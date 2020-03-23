Wargaming Announces An April Fools' Day Event For "World Of Warships"

Players in World Of Warships: Legends are going to be getting a weird surprise soon, as Wargaming will be throwing a special April Fools' Day Event. Starting today and running until April 13th, you can take part int he greatest battle to ever happen… in your bathtub. "Duck Of War" is a 12-way Free-For-All battle with a new blue ship designed to look like a toy boat. The mode matches the event they threw in 2016, complete with rubber duckies, inflatables, and more for you to navigate around and try to be the last toy standing. Check out the trailer below along with some additional information. Best of luck to you in a sea of ducks.

Duck of War battles will be chaotic thanks to the tremendous speed of the Ultra Cruiser and players will have to think on their feet to stay afloat. To help command these "ultra-cruisers," we're sending in the red-bearded Cap with his array of "useful" skills! The event will be supported by a leaderboard as well, with rare patches among other rewards available for captains that prove their mettle. The Duck of War event is arriving in World of Warships: Legends just after the introduction of the Russian Navy Cruisers, with even more ships and events on the way. In the meantime, take aim and get ready for some quacky action in the tub!