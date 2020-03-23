Vin Diesel Says Steven Spielberg Told Him to Direct More Films

Vin Diesel has directed exactly one film, the indie film Strays. It was released in 1997, and he also wrote and starred in the film. It has one of the best, most direct synopsis I have ever read: A criminal tries to change his ways after falling in love. here is the trailer:

Apparently, Vin Diesel made such an impression on an iconic director that he wants to see more from him. Namely, Steven Spielberg. Diesel had this to say about it in a recent interview with The National:

"I saw him recently, and he had said to me, 'When I wrote the role for you in Saving Private Ryan, I was obviously employing the actor, but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair,'" Vin Diesel explained. "I haven't directed enough."

I don't know Vin, when you hit a walk off like Strays your first time out, it is hard to step back into the batter's box. All kidding aside, he is a talented and passionate artist, so maybe he does have something really interesting to say behind the camera. Maybe after the Fast Saga ends soon.